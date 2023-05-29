How To Become A Bank Manager; Check Eligibility And Experience Required

Apart from engineering and medicine, the banking sector also remains quite sought-after in India with scores of young graduates wanting to break through into the banking industry. Since public sector banks (PSBs) provide more security and stability than private banks, many graduates choose to work for these institutions. The benefits, schedule and compensation are all respectable in the field of banking.

Jobs are available in government banks following qualifying exams, and they are only available in private banks based on experience. We shall learn how to become a bank manager in this article.

The bank manager bears full accountability for the branch he is posted to. Knowing the exam format is crucial for applicants before they begin their preparation to become bank managers.

To be hired by any government bank, one must take the preliminary exam. Admit cards are given to candidates who pass the preliminary exam so they can take the main exam. After clearing the preliminary exams, candidates have to appear for the main exams which are more challenging in nature than the prelims.

After selection at this stage, the next step is a personal interview, for which a separate admit card is issued. The last and final stage after clearing the personal interview is the group discussion. Only after clearing the Group Discussion round is any candidate selected for the post of Bank Manager. Joining letters are issued to the finally selected candidates.

A bachelor’s degree in finance or a closely related field is needed to work as a bank manager at the very least. In addition, passing the 12th grade with at least a 55 per cent grade is required. With these credentials, you are eligible to apply for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recruitment exam. You can become a Probationary Officer (PO) by passing this exam. After this, you can become a bank manager after three years of experience, by following the aforementioned steps.