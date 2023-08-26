How To Become A Dentist In India? Know Its Qualifications, Salary And More

Choosing a career for oneself is one of the most important and difficult decisions in one’s life. People pursue different fields, but it is important to lay a foundation in the earlier stages of life. In today’s time, there are many career options that are available for students. Hard work, determination, resilience, and an optimistic attitude can definitely help students inch closer to their dream careers. Many people aim to go into the medical field and become doctors. In order to pursue their dream of becoming medical practitioners, it is mandatory for the students to pass their 12th grade with subjects like Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. Nowadays, students are also choosing to study dentistry. Let’s look at the requirements to become a dentist in India.

BDS Course

The only professional dental course that is recognised in India is the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). It is the second most popular medical course after MBBS. It is a 5-year undergraduate course that educates students about dental procedures. The whole course consists of 4 years of study and 1 year of internship.

Eligibility And Educational Qualification

In order to pursue BDS, students have to clear the all-India NEET. There are not many entrance exams that are held for BDS admission. Students have to clear the NEET exam with good marks to get a seat in a good college for BDS. One of the most important criteria for the students is that they must have passed 12th-grade board examinations with a minimum of 50 percent. Once the student clears the cutoff, they will have almost three rounds of counselling, which will explain the course to them.

Career After BDS