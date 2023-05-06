How To Become A Scientist At ISRO? All You Need To Know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is one of the most successful space agencies in the world. It has completed many space missions in a very cost-effective manner. It was founded in 1969 and has made significant contributions to space exploration, research and development, satellite-based communication, and earth observation. ISRO’s accomplishments include the successful launch of the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) in 2013, which made India the first country to achieve a successful Mars mission on the first attempt, and the launch of Chandrayaan-1, India’s first lunar mission.

For candidates interested in the field of science, getting a job in ISRO is like a dream come true. But people do not know how to get a job in ISRO. So, today we are going to tell you how you can become a scientist in ISRO by choosing the right subjects and institute. You can get direct recruitment in ISRO as well as by giving an examination. Meritorious graduates of IISc, IIT, and NIT are directly recruited in ISRO. Preference is given to those pursuing engineering in Physics, Electronics & Communication, Aerospace, and Mechanical fields. The easiest way to become a scientist in ISRO is to study at the Indian Institute of Space Technology, IIST. Every year ISRO calls IIST students as scientists as per their requirement.

Advertisement

ISRO Scientist Recruitment Exam: Recruitment Exam:

Apart from this, students who do not have a degree from the above institutions can get jobs in ISRO through ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board Exam, ICRB. But only BE, B.Tech, and B.Sc candidates from Computer Science, Mechanical, and Electronic stream can appear in this exam.

How to Join ISRO After 12th: How to join ISRO after 12th

To join ISRO after the 12th, students must get admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, IIST. Students can get here by appearing in JEE Advanced or Central Board-based Aptitude Test conducted by IISER.

This is a golden opportunity for students to fulfil their dream of becoming a scientist. By following these steps you can get a chance to work in India’s most prestigious organization which has been founded by the father of the Indian space program himself ‘Vikram Sarabhai’.

Read all the Latest Education News here