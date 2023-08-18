How to Download CTET Admit Card and Is CTET Admit Card Released: Step-by-Step Guide and Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 admit card today, August 18. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will need their application number to download the hall tickets. The exam will be administered on August 20.

The CTET 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9.30 AM to noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5 PM.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and click on submit

Step 4: The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the CTET 2023 admit card for future use.

The CTET 2023 will be an OMR-based format exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will have two papers — paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach in grades one through five, whereas paper 2 is for those who want to teach in grades six through eight. Candidates who want to be teachers across all levels (classes 1–5 and classes 6–8) may take both exams.

CTET Admit Card 2023: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I download my CTET Admit Card?

Candidates can download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in using their application number.

When will the CTET Admit Card be released?

The CTET admit card 2023 has been released today, August 18.

What details are required to download the CTET Admit Card?

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the admit cards.

Can I get a hard copy of the CTET Admit Card?

Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit cards themselves.