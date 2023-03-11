Around 24,000 schools across India are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). But do you know how a school gets affiliated with CBSE? And most importantly, did you know that the affiliation process is completed only when the schools fulfil certain criteria, including both infrastructure and in terms of education?

Here are some of the criteria you need to know before affiliating your school with CBSE.

Class Infrastructure

Each class in a CBSE school should be at least 8 meters by 6 meters in area (about 500 square feet). There should be at least one square foot of floor area for each student. Each science lab in CBSE schools, especially secondary and upper secondary schools where science is taught, should be at least 9 meters by 6 meters in size or at least 600 square feet.

Library Infrastructure

A CBSE-affiliated school’s library should be at least 14 meters by 8 meters in size. The library needs to have books for every topic and class, according to the children’s ages. Considering the demands of the present, books must include electronic versions of both fiction and non-fiction, reference works, encyclopedias, publications, magazines, journals and newspapers.

The library shouldn’t have any books or reading materials that cause students to develop hatred towards each other’s faith and languages. Books that have been rejected by the Board or the government shouldn’t be retained in the library. The school should routinely issue books from the library to every student. The school library should have an appropriate budget arrangement.

Computer Infrastructure

A CBSE-affiliated school’s computer lab should be at least 9 meters by 6 meters in the area or at least 600 square feet. There should be at least 20 computers in the lab. The institution must have a high-speed internet connection. There should be at least one computer lab in a school with 800 students. A distinct computer lab with the appropriate setup should be available if senior secondary students are taking courses in computer science or information technology. Schools should give priority to cyber protection.

Other Requirements

Separate rooms can be created for activities like music, dance, the arts, sports, etc. if a school has more space. For these events, the school can also set up a sizable multipurpose hall if they so choose. Every section should have enough room for 40 kids to sit down. Aside from this, the affiliation by-laws stipulate that each school’s class strength must be the same.

Every floor of the school should be equipped with a water dispenser for the students. The staff should also have access to a distinct restroom arrangement. The school should have all the tools and resources necessary for teaching home science, professional subjects, career-related subjects and the arts. The school should abide by fire protection regulations and it should have an outdoor basketball court, volleyball court, kabaddi court and an athletic course.

