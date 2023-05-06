How To Unlock Your Full Potential And Prepare For A Job While Still In College

In today’s times, new avenues for young jobseekers have opened up in the form of Skill Based jobs. You can apply for a job in any field according to your proficiency but to find a standard job, it is still necessary to have a bachelor’s degree or diploma. But do you know if you want, you can start preparing for your job even before completing your studies or getting a degree?

Indian youth often feel immense pressure to secure a job right after graduating Whether this pressure stems from family expectations or personal aspirations, it can be a daunting task to navigate. Today, we are going to tell you some ways through which you can secure a job for yourself right after college.

Advertisement

1. Selection of the right subjects in the college

Many students after their matriculation choose their stream in class 11th under the pressure of friends or family. A large majority of students of India fall victim to this pressure. It is advised not to make such mistakes in college. Choose the subject according to your interest and ability. Also, you should find out the possible career opportunity that the subject offers in the future.

2. Stay updated with the changing trends

In today’s era, trends are changing very fast. It is necessary to keep updating yourself according to the changing trends. Meanwhile, there has also been a lot of change in the way of finding jobs. Now online references are more useful than a reference from friends or relatives. Thus it is very crucial to make contact with people related to the field you are studying. Keep an eye on the notification related to private and government jobs.

3. Practical is also necessary along with theory,

Advertisement

It is important to keep upgrading your skills along with your graduation studies. If you have time, you can join some short-term courses along with your course. These certificates can be useful for you while searching for a job. If you get a chance, do an internship while studying. This will give you practical exposure to your knowledge.

4. Prepare your Portfolio

You will be treated like a fresher till you get your first job. But if you want, you can save yourself from this tag by making your portfolio. For this, you have to focus on your project work during college. Mention these projects while giving job interviews, write about them in your resume, and get a good job.

Read all the Latest Education News here