HP Board 10th Result 2023: Increase in Pass Percentage as Over 89% Clear Matric Exam

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) has declared the class 10 matric exam results 2023 today, May 25. This year, the HP Board has held two board exams. In the term 2 results, as many as 89.7% cleared the exams. Last year, a total of 87.5 per cent of students passed the exam. This is an increase from last year. The pass percentage has improved in comparison to pre-pandemic times. Overall an increase of 2% was registered in this year’s result.

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live

Advertisement

A total of three boys and 19 girls from government schools have made it to the merit list. On the other hand, 15 boys and 42 girls from private schools have made it to the merit list. Hamirpur has emerged as the top performing district with 96.3% of students clearing the exam. The results can be checked at hpbose.org. The results was declared as soon as press conference by State Education Minister concluded.

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over the Years

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2022 89.7% 2022 87.5% 2021 99.7% 2020 68.11% 2019 60.79% 2018 63.39% 2017 67.57%

Advertisement

HP Board 10th Result 2023: Toppers List

Advertisement

This time there are 58 students in the top 10. To pass the HP board 10th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year. Students also need to check their mark sheet thoroughly for any errors. Students need to verify name, personal details, calculations etc. In case of an error, it can be highlighted with the board or respective schools.

HPBoSE declared the results for class 12 board exams 2023 on May 20. A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This was a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams. This year, 1,05,369 students appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams. A total of 83,418 students cleared the exams this time.