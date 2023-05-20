HP Board 12th Result 2023 Today at 11 AM, List of Websites to Check Scores

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the results for class 12th today at 11 AM. Once the term 2 results are declared, students can access them on the official website - hpbose.org. Securing a minimum of 35% in each subject is a requirement to pass the HPBOSE 12th class exam. Failure to achieve this percentage will result in not clearing the exam.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Approximately, 1,94,565 students had registered for the HPBOSE board exams 2023, with 90,637 students appearing for the class 10th exams and 1,03,928 students appearing for the class 12th exams. The HPBOSE class 10th exams for 2023 were held between March 11 and March 31.

The board result, once out, will be made available at the following websites:

— hpbose.org

— results.gov.in,

— indiaresults.com,

— examresults.net.

The online mark sheet will be available on the HPBOSE official website while the offline mark sheet will be given by the school to the student. Some of the details that will be included in the online mark sheet are student’s name, student’s roll number, subject(s) appeared for, total marks obtained by the student, total marks obtained in each subject, and result status or passed or failed status.

If a student is not satisfied with their marks in the HPBOSE 12th Class examination, they have the option to apply for rechecking or appear for the supplementary exam. The rechecking process involves a reassessment of the answer sheets and may result in a change of marks. The supplementary exam is typically conducted in June and allows students to improve their scores in subjects they did not pass in the main exam. However, both options require students to pay an additional fee.

In 2022, of the total of 1 lakh students who took the exam, 87.5 per cent of students have been able to pass it. In 2021, as many as 116784 students had registered for the HPBoSE 10th exams out of which 116286 passed. A total of 99.7 per cent of students cleared the exam. This was the highest-ever pass percentage for the HP Board. In 2020, as many as 68.11 per cent of students had passed the matric exam while in 2019, the pass percentage was at 60.79 per cent.