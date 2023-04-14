Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » HP Cabinet Decides to Fill Up 530 Posts of School Lecturers Through Direct Recruitment

HP Cabinet Decides to Fill Up 530 Posts of School Lecturers Through Direct Recruitment

The cabinet gave its approval to fill up two posts of deputy superintendent of police through direct recruitment based on the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 12:52 IST

Shimla, India

At present, there are 36 such license holders in the state, officials said adding the decision would increase the revenue of the state exchequer (File Photo)
At present, there are 36 such license holders in the state, officials said adding the decision would increase the revenue of the state exchequer (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to fill up 530 posts of school lecturers through direct recruitment, according to a statement issued here.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the cabinet also gave its approval to fill up two posts of deputy superintendent of police through direct recruitment based on the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination.

It decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989, revising the fee for licenses to pharma units for using opioids to manufacture medicines.

The license fee was Rs 200 in 1989 which remained unchanged till date. Now, the fee has been revised to Rs 1.50 lakh.

Advertisement

At present, there are 36 such license holders in the state, officials said adding the decision would increase the revenue of the state exchequer.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to allow the attic floor habitable.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 14, 2023, 12:52 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 12:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures