HP CM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Education Loan for Students from Underprivileged Families

Students in Himachal with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh can now apply for an education loan of up to Rs 20 lakh for their higher studies, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday. The students, up to the age of 28 years, will be eligible to apply for the loan at a nominal interest rate of one per cent under the Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna.

The loan will cover the cost of boarding, lodging, tuition fee, books and other education-related expenses, Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. The Rs 200-crore scheme announced in the first budget of the Congress government was approved by the cabinet on Monday.