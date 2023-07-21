HP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at amruhp.ac.in, Final Merit List on July 28

The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, has started the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. AMRU is responsible for conducting the counselling procedure in the state on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME). Candidates eligible for the counselling session can apply online at amruhp.ac.in.

As per the official announcement, candidates can complete their applications and pay the fees till noon on July 25. Candidates from the general and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs. 2000 to submit their form online, while others from the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 1000. On July 27, the provisional category-wise merit list will be made public, and on July 28, the final merit list will be announced.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Atal Medical and Research University– amruhp.ac.in.

Step 1: On the main page, click the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 link.

Step 2: First, create a new registration.

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: When all steps are completed, click the submit button.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save a physical copy for future reference.

It is recommended that applicants print out their completed application before submitting it. The official notice states that the creation of the confirmation copy verifies the accuracy and successful submission of the form. Candidates should be aware that failure to generate a confirmation copy indicates that an application has not been submitted successfully.