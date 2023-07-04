Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
HP PAT Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at hptechboard.com

HP PAT Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Himachal Pradesh will issue the round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at hptechboard.com

July 04, 2023

HP PAT 2023: Candidates who are allotted seats in round 1 must complete their admission process by reporting to the selected colleges until July 10 (Representative image)
The seat allotment result for round 1 of the Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) counselling 2023 will release today, July 4. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Himachal Pradesh will issue the round 1 seat allotment result on the official website at hptechboard.com. Candidates who have cleared the PAT admission test and also applied for counselling will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment result.

Candidates who are allotted seats in round 1 must complete their admission process by reporting to the selected colleges until July 10. Those reporting to the allotted colleges are advised to carry all the required documents that need to be submitted during the admission process. The round 1 vacancy list will be released on July 11. While the submission of new applications or revision of choices based on vacant seats, if available, will be held from July 12 to 19.

HP PAT Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Once the HP PAT 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is declared, candidates can follow the steps below to download it.

Step 1: Go to the official website athptechboard.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘HP PAT counselling round 1 seat allotment result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, log in using the username and password to access the result. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The HP PAT 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the allotment result.

HP PAT Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required for Verification

— Class 10th & 12th mark sheets as well as pass certificates.

— Seat allotment letter.

— Domicile proof.

— Birth certificate.

— Aadhaar card.

— Demand Draft (DD) of fee payment.

— Category certificate (if applicable).

— Medical/fitness certificate.

— Transfer certificate (if applicable)

— Bank account and IFSC code.

    • As per the official schedule, the release of the vacancy list for round 2 is slated for July 11. Subsequently, students will have the opportunity to register or make revisions to their choices for round 2 starting from July 12 until July 19. The eagerly awaited round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 21.

