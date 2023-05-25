HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: HP Result Declared At hpbose.org; How To Download

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 15:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released class 10th board results today. The results was declared as soon as press conference by State Education Minister concluded. In the conference, the minister will release other details as well like pass percentage, toppers, and other relevant details. The link will also get activated after the declaration. Read More
The results for this year were better than last year. Like in UPSC, top 3 ranks are secured women, similarly, in Himachal Pradesh Board Examination for class 10th, girl students secured the top 3 ranks.
Only 2 boys got place in top 10 in Himachal Board 10th result. While 8 girls have made it to the top 10.
Manvi has topped the Himachal Board 10th examination. Manvi has scored 99.14 percent marks.
Hamirpur top performing district
In the Himachal Board 10th examination, Diksha Katyal is in second place with 693 marks. While Akshita Sharma is in the third place and has scored 692 marks.
Students appeared in the Himachal Board 10th examination will have to wait a little longer for the original marksheets. Students will be able to get their marksheets from their schools in the month of June.
Hamirpur – 96.35 percent
Kangra – 94.36 percent
Mandi – 93.11 percent
Bilaspur – 92.77 percent
Una – 90.08 percent
Rank 1- Manvi
Rank 2- Diksha Katyal
Rank 3- Akshita Sharma
Step 1: Open a fresh message body on your mobile.
Step 2: Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263.
Step 3: You will receive your scores as a SMS in your phone.
Himachal Board 10th result has been declared. This time there are 58 students in the top 10.
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via any internet browser
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP 10th Result link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear. You can now download it
3 boys and 19 girls from government schools are in the merit list. On the other hand, 15 boys and 42 girls from private schools have made it to the merit list.
2023: 89.7 Percent
2022: 87.5 Percent
To check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023, students must keep their admit card ready. The admit card or hall ticket will contain details such as roll number, registration number and date of birth of student, which will be required to check the marks online. After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform to the HP board authorities at the earliest.
While the Board exams are always special, this year’s HP Board 10th was extra special as students had to take two exams. The first term exams were MCQ only and the second term exams were theoretical. To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation
Candidates will also have the option to apply for re-verification and re-evaluation. The facility to register for the same will remain open once the result is declared. Students, however, will need to have at least 20 per cent marks to apply for re-verification. Following the past trends, a student applying for re- verification should pay a fee of Rs 500 and for re-checking and Rs 400 for re-verification.