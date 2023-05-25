Trends :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: HP Result Declared At hpbose.org; How To Download

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live Update: Students from Himachal Pradesh can access and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 15:44 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released class 10th board results today. The results was declared as soon as press conference by State Education Minister concluded. In the conference, the minister will release other details as well like pass percentage, toppers, and other relevant details.  The link will also get activated after the declaration. Read More

May 25, 2023 15:44 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Result analysis

The results for this year were better than last year. Like in UPSC, top 3 ranks are secured women, similarly, in Himachal Pradesh Board Examination for class 10th, girl students secured the top 3 ranks. Congratulations to all the students  from News18. To all those who did not score good or have to prepare for supplementary exam, all the best and you can achieve it.

You can follow News18.com for more updates on supplementary examination.

May 25, 2023 15:36 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Result analysis

Only 2 boys got place in top 10 in Himachal Board 10th result. While 8 girls have made it to the top 10.

Manvi has topped the Himachal Board 10th examination. Manvi has scored 99.14 percent marks.

Hamirpur top performing district

In the Himachal Board 10th examination, Diksha Katyal is in second place with 693 marks. While Akshita Sharma is in the third place and has scored 692 marks.

May 25, 2023 15:34 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Original marksheet

Students appeared in the Himachal Board 10th examination will have to wait a little longer for the original marksheets. Students will be able to get their marksheets from their schools in the month of June.

May 25, 2023 15:31 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Merit list

May 25, 2023 15:27 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Top districts

Hamirpur – 96.35 percent
Kangra – 94.36 percent
Mandi – 93.11 percent
Bilaspur – 92.77 percent
Una – 90.08 percent

May 25, 2023 15:26 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Hamirpur top performing district

May 25, 2023 15:25 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Top performers

Rank 1- Manvi

Rank 2- Diksha Katyal

Rank 3- Akshita Sharma

May 25, 2023 15:20 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Result analysis

May 25, 2023 15:20 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Check result via SMS

Step 1: Open a fresh message body on your mobile.

Step 2: Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will receive your scores as a SMS in your phone.

May 25, 2023 15:18 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Website crashed check through direct link

May 25, 2023 15:15 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Three girls in top 3

May 25, 2023 15:13 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Merit list

May 25, 2023 15:12 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Other websites to check

— indiaresults.com

— examresults.net

— News18.com

— digilocker.gov.in

May 25, 2023 15:11 IST

May 25, 2023 15:10 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Manvi topped results

Manvi has topped the Himachal Board 10th examination. Manvi has scored 99.14 percent marks.

May 25, 2023 15:09 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Direct link to results

May 25, 2023 15:06 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Top performers

Himachal Board 10th result has been declared. This time there are 58 students in the top 10.

May 25, 2023 15:05 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Hamirpur top performing district

May 25, 2023 15:02 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Direct link to results

May 25, 2023 15:01 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP 10th Result link

Step 3: Login using your roll number

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear. You can now download it

May 25, 2023 15:00 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Merit list

3 boys and 19 girls from government schools are in the merit list. On the other hand, 15 boys and 42 girls from private schools have made it to the merit list.

May 25, 2023 14:59 IST

May 25, 2023 14:57 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Alternative websites

May 25, 2023 14:56 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: How to download

May 25, 2023 14:55 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Direct link to results

May 25, 2023 14:51 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Check result via SMS

May 25, 2023 14:49 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Merit list

May 25, 2023 14:49 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Merit list

May 25, 2023 14:48 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Hamirpur top performing district

May 25, 2023 14:47 IST

HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: This year pass percentage better than last year

2023: 89.7 Percent

2022: 87.5 Percent

Read more

  Students can access and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. These are some alternatives websites, students can use:-

To check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023, students must keep their admit card ready. The admit card or hall ticket will contain details such as roll number, registration number and date of birth of student, which will be required to check the marks online. After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform to the HP board authorities at the earliest.

While the Board exams are always special, this year’s HP Board 10th was extra special as students had to take two exams. The first term exams were MCQ only and the second term exams were theoretical. To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation

Candidates will also have the option to apply for re-verification and re-evaluation. The facility to register for the same will remain open once the result is declared. Students, however, will need to have at least 20 per cent marks to apply for re-verification. Following the past trends, a student applying for re- verification should pay a fee of Rs 500 and for re-checking and Rs 400 for re-verification.

