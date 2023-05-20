HPBoSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Declared! HP Board Class 12 Result Direct Link, Check Toppers List

Curated By: Damini Solanki
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the results for the class 12 board exams. Education Board Secretary Vishal Sharma announced the results. The overall passing percentage stands at 79.4 per cent. 8,139 students failed the exam. In the year 2022, the exam result was 93.91 per cent. Read More
Step 1: Go to hpbose.org.
Step 2: Go to the result page.
Step 3: Open the link for the term 2 Class 12 result.
Step 4: Enter your credentials and login.
Step 5: Check and download your result.
— hpbose.org
— results.gov.in,
— indiaresults.com,
— examresults.net
Students who secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks are declared pass in the HP Board 12th results 2023 term 2.
HPBOSE 12th result has been declared. The result link to check the result will be activated at 12 PM on hpbose.org.
This year again, like last year, girl students have topped the HP board 12th exam in Science, Arts, and Commerce streams.
The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the results for class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 20. The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma. A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams. This year 1,05,369 students appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams. A total of 83,418 students cleared the exams this time…read more
HPBOSE announced that a total of 13,335 students have been placed in the compartment category.
Vrinda Thakur is the Commerce stream topper in HP board 12th results. She has secured 98.4 per cent marks.
In the Arts stream result of HP board, Tarnija Sharma has topped with 97.4 per cent marks.
Science stream topper in HP board Class 12 final exam Ojaswini Upmanyu has scored 98.6 per cent marks.
Appeared: 1,05,369 students
Pass: 83,418
Education Board Secretary Vishal Sharma announced the results. The overall passing percentage stands at 79.4 per cent. 8,139 students failed the exam. In the year 2022, the exam result was 93.91 per cent.
HPBOSE 12th result 2023 will be declared today, May 20. The press conference for HP Board Term 2 results will begin soon.
Step 1. Visit to digilocker.gov.in or install the app from Google Play Store
Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
Step 3. Sign in to your account.
Step 4. Go to on HPBoSE link
Step 5. Choose class 12 result link
Step 6. Enter your roll number
Step 7. Your result will appear
On the HPBOSE result day, the official website may face high traffic and possible technical issues. In such situations, students have the option to check their HPBOSE Class 12 results through SMS.
Here’s how you can do it:
Send an SMS in the following format: HP12 roll number to 5676750
The HP board had declared results of Class 12 Term 1 on January 2, 2023. Over 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the Term 1 exam.
Students need to score 33% marks in each subject to pass the HPBOSE 12th Exam 2023. If less marks come in the result (HPBOSE), then it can be considered as failed.
Students can get their HPBOSE migration certificate letter after the declaration of HP Board 12th Result 2023 from their schools.
To check your HP 12th result 2023 offline, open a fresh message body on your mobile. Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263. You will receive your scores as a SMS in your phone.
To check HP board result online, students have to use their roll numbers.
June 18th – 2022
July 14th – 2021
June 8th – 2020
April 22nd – 2019
April 24th – 2018
Students must note that the original mark sheet of HPBOSE Class 12th 2023 will be provided by the respective schools at hpbose.org after a few days of the declaration of results.
The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the class 12 board exam results today. It will be declared via a press conference at 11 AM. Students will be able to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 by entering their roll number on the result link of HP Board’s official website hpbose.org.
This year around 1,03,928 students have appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state.
To apply for revaluation of HP Board 12th Result 2023, students must have at least 20 per cent marks in theory. Only then you can apply for it.
To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject.
Class 12 students were declared on June 18 at 11:30 AM and the exams were held from March 22 to April 13, 2022. The exam was held in offline mode. The overall pass percentage was 93.91 per cent.
Students can check their results on the official website- hpbose.org. Students can also visit results.nic.in other than the official website, to check the results of the HP Board 12th exams in 2023. Along with the HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023, the HP board will declare the pass percentage and list of toppers. Students will be required to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results.
To pass the HPBOSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students who fail to meet this requirement in one or two exams will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The board will provide information about compartment exams along with the declaration of the results. If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 12th results, they can opt for a re-evaluation. It is to be kept in mind that the re-evaluation marks cannot be challenged.
A total of 1,03,928 students registered in the Himachal Pradesh Board exams 2023 for the Class 12 exams. The Class 12 examinations were held between March 10 to March 31. The online HPBOSE 12th result 2023 will include students’ details such as name of the candidate, roll number, school name, marks secured in each subject and total or grace or final marks.
Students will be required to pay Rs 500 for the re-evaluation of HPBOSE answer sheets and Rs 400 per subject for re-checking. Students must note that the online HP board exam mark sheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original mark sheets.
The official website may face high traffic and possible technical issues. In such situations, students have the option to check their HPBOSE Class 12 results through SMS. To do so, type HP12 roll number to 5676750. By following these steps and sending the appropriate SMS, students can receive their HPBOSE Class 12 results via SMS, ensuring access to their results even if the website is not working or experiencing difficulties.