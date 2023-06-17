HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment, Improvement Exam to be Held in July

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is going to administer the compartment and improvement exam for Classes 10 and 12 in the month of July, this year. Students, who have failed to clear the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th final exams or those who are unhappy with their scores, can apply for the compartment and improvement exams.

Students who are seeking to appear in the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams or improvement exams can apply for it on the official website at hpbose.org till June 30. Students can also register for the above exam till July 5 but with a late fee of Rs 1,000. The admit cards for the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 compartment exams or improvement exams will be released online on Tuesday, June 20. Students should keep in mind that any application beyond the deadline will not be accepted by the Himachal Pradesh Board.

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment/Improvement Exam 2023

- Class 10/12 compartment and English exam only: Admission fee Rs 550 (without late fee) till June 30. But with a late fee an additional charge of Rs 1,000 till July 5.

- Class 10/12 for one additional subject: Admission fee Rs 550 till June 30 (without a late fee). With a late fee of Rs 1,000 till July 5.

- Class 12 for diploma holders re-appear: The admission fee is Rs 550 (without a late fee) till June 30 thereafter a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged till July 5.