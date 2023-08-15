HPPSC Postpones Judicial Service, Medical Officer Recruitment Exams Till Aug 24

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission or HPPSC has postponed all its recruitment examinations. According to a notification issued by the commission, the examinations to be held till August 24 have been cancelled. This includes Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service main examination 2023, Medical Officer (Dental Health) Recruitment examination 2023, Assistant Engineer (Civil), and Jal Shakti Vibhag recruitment examinations.

the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service main examination 2023 was to be held on August 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24. The Medical Officer (dental) recruitment exam was to be held on August 20. While the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti Vibhag exam was also to be held on August 20. Furthermore, the Acharya (Astrologer) (Sanskrit College) recruitment exam was to be held on August 23. The personality test for the recruitment of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Department of AYUSH, and Assistant Professor (Botany) College Cadre was to be held on August 21.

HPPSC has said that new dates for the postponed examinations will be announced soon. Releasing the telephone number, the commission has said that if there is any question, candidates can contact on phone number 0177-2629738, 2624313 and toll-free number 1800-180-8004.