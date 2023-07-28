HPSC HCS Main 2022 Exam Schedule Released at hpsc.gov.in, Check Date Sheet

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the mains examination schedule for the HCS (Executive Branch) and other Allied Services 2022. According to the official notification, the mains examination for the HCS (Ex. Br.) and other allied services – 2022 will take place on August 12 and August 13. Aspirants who have applied for the exam can access the schedule on the HPSC’s official website, hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC will conduct the HCS main exam in two shifts on both days. On Saturday, August 12, the morning session will be held from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and it will cover the general studies paper. In the evening, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, the examination will continue with the Hindi language paper.

The following day, August 13, the morning session will take place from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The evening session will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, during which candidates will appear for the optional subject paper. Aspirants should make sure to be present at the examination centre on time and be well-prepared for each session accordingly.

HPSC HCS Main Exam: How to check the schedule

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of HPSC — hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Announcement’ tab, available on the official website.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on, ‘Announcement regarding subject-wise Mains Examinations scheduled for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2022 (Advt No. 11/2023) link.’

Step 4: A new PDF with the entire schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the schedule or timetable and if required, download it for your reference.