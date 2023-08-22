HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment Admit Card 2023 Released at hpsc.gov.in

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has made an important announcement with regard to the recruitment of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) vacancies. The commission has started issuing admit cards for the upcoming examination. Aspiring candidates for the HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE) exam in 2023 can now acquire their hall tickets via the commission’s official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates must use their authorised login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth, to download their admission cards. According to the official timetable, the HPSC SDE examination will be held on August 27.

The HPSC-led recruitment drive aims to fill 85 vacancies in the Development and Panchayat Department of Haryana for the prestigious job of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the HPSC’s official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and click on the link labelled “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) In Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 29/2022) Held On 27.08.2023."

Step 3: Log in with the registration information supplied.

Step 4: After logging in successfully, the HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your HPSC SDE admission card for 2023.

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the downloaded admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and print it in black and white on A4-size paper so that their photos and other details may be clearly seen/verified. Candidates who have small-sized admit cards printed out with unclear pictures or signatures will be denied entry to the examination centre. Candidates should also thoroughly read all of the instructions.

The application for the HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer Recruitment Exam 2023 started on March 21, and candidates had to file their application online on the website, hpsc.gov.in. The link to registration was closed on March 31. In order to be eligible for the post, the candidate has to have a degree in civil engineering. The age limit for application is 21–42 years.