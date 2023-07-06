HRC Urges State Police To Investigate Cheating Of Kerala Students In Karnataka's Nursing Studies

The Kerala Human Rights Commission (KHRC) on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief to investigate the alleged cheating of students from the state in Karnataka under the guise of getting them admitted to nursing colleges. The direction was issued by the commission’s Acting Chairperson, K Baijunath, on a case initiated by it on its own based on newspaper reports, a statement issued by the KHRC said.

The commission also directed the State Police Chief to submit a report within three weeks, it said. The KHRC noted, according to the release, that post-COVID there has been an increase in job opportunities in the health sector, especially nursing, and therefore, interest in studying nursing has seen an increase.