HSCAP Kerala Class 11 Trial Allotment Result 2023 Released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala has released the Plus One or Class 11 admissions trial allotment result of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) today, June 13. Candidates can check their selection status by visiting the official website at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students can access their selection status by logging in with their username, password, and district on the official portal.

Currently, a notice on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission portal states that the merit quota trial allotment has already been released. The HSCAP is a single-window process for plus one programme admission.

HSCAP Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2023: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official portal of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and district on the login window.

Step 4: The HSCAP Plus One trial allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the HSCAP trial allotment result 2023.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Pus One trail allotment result for future reference.

The trial allotment list is only intended as a guide based on the information provided by applicants, and it cannot be used to determine admission. Candidates will have one final opportunity to fix any errors in their application forms, including rearranging selections, when the trial list is released.