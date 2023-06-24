HSST TGT 2023 Results Out: How And Where to Check

On June 21, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSST) released the results for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) candidates who appeared in the written examination. To check their results, candidates can visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The PDF results are currently available for Urdu, Arts, Music, Physical Education, and Sanskrit exams. Results for other subjects such as Hindi, Home Science, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies will be released soon. Candidates are required to log in with their credentials to download the PDF.

Document verification for selected candidates will be conducted on July 11 and 12, 2023, for HSSC TGT. The document verification for Arts will take place on July 5, while for Physical Education, it will be held on July 6 and 7. Sanskrit document verification is scheduled for July 11 and 12. The verification process will be conducted at Aggarwal Bhawan, Budhanpur Road, Sector 16, Panchkula, Haryana. Candidates are advised to report at 8:30 a.m.

During the document verification process, candidates must bring their original documents, along with a set of self-attested photocopies, a self-attested downloaded application, and a scrutiny form. Candidates must be present during the verification process, as no further opportunities will be provided. The scrutiny form can be obtained from the official website.

To download the results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on the “Result" tab.

Select the respective subject link.

The PDF file will open on the screen.

Download and print the file for future reference.