HURL Recruitment 2023: Apply For Manager And Other Vacancies

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of multiple positions, such as Manager (Engineering Services), Manager (Mechanical), Asstt. Manager (Process), Engineer, Executive Grade-4 Law, and more. Eligible and interested candidates have the opportunity to apply for these positions online before the deadline of 24 May 2023 at www.hurl.net.in.

The selection process will involve a personal interview, which may be conducted through video conferencing or an online mode. The appointment of the selected candidates is conditioned on their passing a medical examination conducted according to the rules and standards of medical fitness set by HURL for the specific position.

Vacancy details

Advertisement

Vice President (Technical Services)-1

Vice President (Marketing)-1

Vice President (Human Resources)-1

Vice President (Finance)-1

Sr. Vice President-1

Vice President (Production)-2

Vice- President (Contract & Materials)-1

Chief Manager (Process)-1

Engineer (Quality Assurance & Inspection Mechanical)-1

Engineer (Project Planning & Management)-2

Executive Grade-4 Law (FTC- basis)-1

Executive Grade-1 Law (FTC-basis)-4

Manager (Engineering Services)-1

Manager (Mechanical)-1

Asstt. Manager (Process)-3

Engineer (Process)-3

Age limit and qualification

The applicant’s age for these positions has been set at a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 55 years. Moreover, specific educational qualifications have been designated for each post. In addition to the educational requirements, proof of experience is also necessary for these distinct positions. For further details and to apply online, please visit the official website of HURL at www.hurl.net.in. The work locations will be Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Salary

The selected candidates in this recruitment will receive a basic salary ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 48 lakh per annum.

Nature and Period of Engagement:

Candidates selected for regular positions will be appointed on a probationary basis for 1 year. After the probation period, candidates must receive a satisfactory performance rating to have their services confirmed. In the event of unsatisfactory performance, the probation period may be extended, and appropriate actions will be taken as per the Company’s policy. For FTC executives, the continuation of the contract on a year-to-year basis will be dependent on maintaining at least a satisfactory performance rating and meeting the requirements of HURL.