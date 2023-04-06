Hyderabad Doctor Tweets His Class 12 Marksheet, Says 'Marks do Matter but Only to a Certain Extent'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 12 exams on April 5. The examination for both Class 10th, and 12th started on February 15, 2023. While the exams for Class 10 ended on March 21, Class 12 exams concluded yesterday. The class 12 Psychology examination was conducted on April 5. The question paper was a mix of direct, analytical, and application-based questions. The CBSE Class 12 results will be announced once the evaluation process is over.

Amid all the excitement of the exams getting over, Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, took to Twitter and shared his CBSE Class 12 marksheet from the year 1989. “About 17 lakh students have appeared for class 12th CBSE board exams this year and you may be anxiously waiting for results. Here I am sharing my 34 years old mark sheet. Focus on Physics theory marks: 23/70," read his tweet.

Advertisement

In a series of tweets, Kumar shared details on how much he scored in every subject. In Biology - he got 62 out of 70 and in Chemistry - he gained 63 out of 70. He further shared how he was expecting 67 or 68 out of 70 in Physics as well but due to some unidentified errors, he was awarded only the passing marks. “Nothing could be done to rectify it. However, it didn’t matter in the end," his post read.

Advertisement

In another tweet, the neurologist stated that he qualified for several medical college entrance exams including Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, where he joined. Also, the eligibility criteria for CMC Vellore admission was 50 per cent or more in every subject. Despite scoring 23 out of 70 in Physics he got the admission seat as he bagged 30 out of 30 in practicals.

Towards the end, Dr Kumar tweeted that “marks do matter but only to a certain extent" and especially our future does not depend on Class 12th marks alone. He further advised young medical aspirants to study and do well in entrance exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Read all the Latest Education News here