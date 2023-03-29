Hyderabad University to Conduct Admissions to 5-year Integrated PG Courses Through CUET UG 2023

Hyderabad University will be accepting admissions into its 5-year integrated post-graduation courses through Common Entrance University Test ( CUET) examinations 2023. Candidates wishing to get admission for PG courses at Hyderabad University must apply for CUET ( UG) 2023. The last date to apply for the entrance test is March 30. Students can apply for CUET (UG) 2023 through its official website—cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the information released by Hyderabad University, candidates interested in admission to Hyderabad University should select Domain and Language papers as mentioned in column ‘D’ of the information brochure shared by the university. It is present on their official website i.e. acad.uohyd.ac.in/. The CUET domain and language papers are categorized as Core and Qualifying Papers.

Candidates are required to score the cut-off of 50 marks to qualify. The applicants failing to score the minimum cut-off marks will not be applicable for admission to the PG courses offered by Hyderabad University. The marks in the qualifying paper will not affect the rank.

CUET ( UG) 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site for CUET ( UG) 2023, that is, cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Use CUET login to fill in the details of the application form.

Step 3: Upload your photo, signature, and class 12 mark sheet.

Step 4: Click on Submit button after verifying all the details.

Step 5: Pay your fees.

Step 6: Take a print of the CUET confirmation page.

The CUET ( UG ) 2023 online registration was started from February 9 to March 12. It later got extended to March 30. The correction window for the application forms is from April 1 to April 3. Those candidates who have already submitted their application forms successfully are also eligible to choose more subjects, courses, universities, institutions, and other colleges. However, candidates also have to pay an additional fee per subject if applicable. The applicants can also replace or change their subjects. CUET consists of 3 sections. Section 1 includes language questions whereas section 2 consists of domain-specific subjects. Section 3 will have the general awareness test.

