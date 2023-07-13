IAF Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 Notification Released, Check Important Dates And Eligibility

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced a recruitment notification for Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 on their official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Starting from July 27 at 10:00 am, the online registration for the Agniveervayu recruitment will remain open until August 17.

As per the official notification, “Indian Air Force is inviting online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for a selection test starting from October 13, 2023, to join the IAF as Agniveervayu. The determination of the number of female candidates and their employability will be based on the specific requirements of the service."

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for enrolment should not exceed 21 years at the time of application.

Educational Qualification:

With science subjects:

It is required that candidates have completed their Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination from a board of education recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE). Subjects including Mathematics, Physics and English should be in their curriculum. The minimum eligibility criteria for aggregate marks is 50%, with a minimum of 50% marks in English.

Alternatively, candidates who have completed a three-year Diploma Course in Engineering from a government-recognised Polytechnic institute, with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English are also deemed eligible.

Without science subjects:

Applicants should have completed their Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination from Central/State Education Boards listed as COBSE members. They must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. For more detailed information, candidates should refer to the given notification.

Selection Process:

The selection process for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu comprises three phases. The first phase involves an online examination, followed by the second phase, which includes another online exam along with the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Tests 1 & 2. Finally, in the third phase, selected candidates will undergo a medical examination.