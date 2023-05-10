IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Exam City And Date Released

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has uploaded the exam city, exam date and other important details for the Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 on its website. The admit cards will be available 24 to 48 hours before the exam. The candidates who have applied for this exam can check the details by visiting its official website- https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/. The applicant has to enter their username or Email ID, password and captcha. The online registration for this recruitment was done from March 17 to April 4. The online examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

Agniveervayu Recruitment Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Agnipath Vayu—https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IAF admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the registration credentials including your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully.

Step 6: Download and take the printout of admit card for the exam.

The IAF admit card will contain all the test instructions and candidates should verify all the information present on their hall ticket before entering the examination room. Along with admit card, you should also carry valid Identification proof.

The information present on the admit card will include your name, roll number, registration number and other details. It is advised for applicants to double-check the accuracy of the data on their hall tickets. Any spelling mistakes must be fixed by contacting the authorities at this number- 011-23010400. It is also recommended to reach the venue 30 minutes before the reporting time.

The IAF Agniveervayu recruitment test will be conducted in both English and Hindi. There will only be objective questions in the test. The scoring scheme would provide 1 mark for a correct response and 0.25 for an incorrect response. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for regular updates about the exam.