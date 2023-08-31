IAS Nidhi Siwach Locked Herself In Room For 6 Months And Cracked UPSC With AIR...

The position of a civil officer is one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs in India. The aspirants need to crack the UPSC exam to become an IAS or IPS. It demands extreme devotion and hard work. The exam is held every year and a few, among the many, are selected to become the civil officers. Every year, UPSC aspirants adopt various unique ways to prepare for the exam. One such example is IAS Nidhi Siwach.

After failing twice for the Civil Service Exam (CSE), this UPSC aspirant took a drastic measure for preparation as she closed herself in a room for 6 months before the exam. She secured an AIR 83 on her third attempt.

The journey to success for Nidhi Siwach was not easy. She spent her early years in Faridabad and then shifted to Gurugram. She was academically gifted but had her own share of problems at home. While talking to Better India, IAS Nidhi Siwach said that her mother was uneducated and her father couldn’t complete his education. This was perhaps one of the reasons that her parents wanted Nidhi and her sibling to do well in academics.

Nidhi Siwach scored 95 per cent in the Class 10 examination and 90 per cent in the Intermediate examination. She pursued a Mechanical Engineering graduation course from Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University, Sonipat, Haryana. She received the campus placement from two companies in 2015. One was from Tech Mahindra in Hyderabad and another was in Gurugram. After consulting with her parents, she decided to work at Tech Mahindra.

Nidhi Siwach was not content with her software job. She secretly filled out the form for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and at the time of the interview, her mind got stuck on the UPSC CSE test.

On her first attempt in 2016, she scored 96 marks with only three months of preparation. This boosted her self-confidence and she decided to prepare for another attempt. This time she had to study along with her full-time job which sometimes played as an obstacle to her schedule. She then decided to quit the job.

This was not well taken by her family and they decided to put a deadline for her daughter. “During this time, talks of marriage were also being brought up. My father had agreed to give me one year, until I turned 25, after which he was sure that he’d like me married," Nidhi said.