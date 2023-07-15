IAS Tina Dabi Shares Heartwarming Post Before Going On Her Maternity Leave

IAS Tina Dabi — who topped her UPSC batch in 2015 — has been in the news often. Social media has kept a detailed record of her career trajectory, documenting her achievements. She became the first female collector of Jaisalmer, making history. The work undertaken by her during her career, her marriage to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande after her divorce from IAS Athar Amir Khan, all made headlines too. It is no surprise that now that Tina Dabi is expecting her first child with her husband Pradeep Gawande, she is trending on social media yet again.

Tina Dabi shared a post on social media before embarking on her maternity leave, thanking the people of Jaisalmer for their love and support during her tenure. She said that it was a blessing to serve the district.

Advertisement

Tina shared an array of photos from various work conducted during her tenure as District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer like Swachh Jaisan and Ladies First (Jaisan Shakti), as well as securing All India Rank 2 in Niti Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and conducting the International Desert Festival 2023. She called it an amazing journey.