IAS Tina Dabi Shares Heartwarming Post Before Going On Her Maternity Leave

She scripted history by becoming the first female collector of Jaisalmer.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 12:05 IST

Delhi, India

Tina Dabi thanked the people of Jaisalmer in her post.
IAS Tina Dabi — who topped her UPSC batch in 2015 — has been in the news often. Social media has kept a detailed record of her career trajectory, documenting her achievements. She became the first female collector of Jaisalmer, making history. The work undertaken by her during her career, her marriage to IAS officer Pradeep Gawande after her divorce from IAS Athar Amir Khan, all made headlines too. It is no surprise that now that Tina Dabi is expecting her first child with her husband Pradeep Gawande, she is trending on social media yet again.

Tina Dabi shared a post on social media before embarking on her maternity leave, thanking the people of Jaisalmer for their love and support during her tenure. She said that it was a blessing to serve the district.

Tina shared an array of photos from various work conducted during her tenure as District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer like Swachh Jaisan and Ladies First (Jaisan Shakti), as well as securing All India Rank 2 in Niti Aayog’s Aspirational District Programme and conducting the International Desert Festival 2023. She called it an amazing journey.

    • In response to Tina Dabi’s request for maternity leave, which was approved by the Ashok Gehlot-led government, IAS Ashish Gupta has been announced to be soon replacing her in the position of Jaisalmer Collector. Ashish Gupta, an IAS officer from the 2013 batch, is currently serving in Jaipur as the Managing Director of RajCOMP Info Services Limited as well as the Commissioner and Joint Secretary of the Department of Information Technology and Communication. The IAS transfer list, which was made public on Thursday evening, revealed his transfer to the post of Jaisalmer Collector.

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: July 15, 2023, 12:05 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 12:05 IST
