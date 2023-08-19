IBPS Clerk Exam 2023: Centre Change Link for Manipur State Open, Check on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection activated the IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 centre change link for Manipur on August 18. Candidates are now eligible to modify their centre via the IBPS website, ibps.in. For such applicants, the option of ‘Centre Change’ would be available on the authorised IBPS website from August 18 to August 21, for Clerks. When interested candidates provide a centre change selection, they will be assigned to the venues of their preferred centres.

According to the official notice, after reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it was decided to offer a ‘Centre Change’ option to candidates who chose Imphal (Manipur) as the Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the posts of clerks under CRP Clerks XIII.

Advertisement

How to Change the Exam Centre for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2023?

Candidates can make changes to the exam centre by following the methods outlined below.

Log on to the IBPS’s official website– ibps.in.

On the home page, click the IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 centre change link.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

Make the required changes in the exam centre and then click the submit button.

Download the page and save a physical copy for future reference.

Candidates have the option to choose from the following exam centres: Guwahati, Jorhat, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Since May 3, the state of Manipur has been wracked by violence, with the worst-affected districts reportedly being Meitei-dominated Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching, and Kuki-Zomi-dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.