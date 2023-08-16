IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Admit Cards Released at ibps.in, How to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the clerk recruitment exam 2023 today, August 16. Those who have applied for the examination can now access and download their admit card through the official website, ibps.in, using their application number and date of birth. The hall tickets have been made available for the preliminary examination.

The IBPS clerk prelims exam will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on August 26 and 27, followed by the second phase on October 2. The IBPS clerk recruitment drive will fill up to 4,545 posts in total.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Admit Card 2023: How to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS clerk recruitment admit card 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter log in credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Save and download IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card for future use.