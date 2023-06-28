IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification Released, Application Process Begins on July 1

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the notification for the Common Recruitment Process for the recruitment of clerks in participating banks (CRP Clerks- XII) for the vacancies of 2024-25. The online application procedure for the same will begin on July 1, 2023, at ibps.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 21, 2023. The last date for printing the application form is June 30.

The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on August 26, August 27, and September 9. Those who qualify for the prelims exam will be called for IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 which is scheduled on October 7, 2023. The provisional allotment of candidates is expected to be made in April 2024.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- To apply for the posts, the candidate should be between 20 and 28 years of age as of July 2022. Age relaxation is applicable as per the rules.

Education Qualification- The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized University and proficient in operating computer systems.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to Check Exam Dates

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the – CRP Clerical section on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the link which reads ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XII’

Step 4: Again click on the link which reads ‘Application Reprint for CRP-Clerks-XII’

Step 5: Check the exam dates

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is tentatively set at Rs 850, while SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay Rs 175. The payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, or bank challan.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process involves three rounds - prelims, mains, and provisional allotment. If candidates qualify in one round, they will be called for the further recruitment process. The mains paper has 200 marks, whereas the preliminary exam will be of 100 marks.