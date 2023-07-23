IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Registrations Extended Till July 28, How To Apply

The online registration window for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) has been extended by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) till July 28. Interested applicants can apply for the Common Recruitment Process by visiting the IBPS website at ibps.in. The deadline for printing applications is August 5th.

In all, 4,545 positions will be filled under the IBPS Clerk recruitment campaign. This year, the preliminary test will take place in August, and the results will be announced in either October or September. The IBPS Clerk main test will be scheduled in October.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

The IBPS Clerk vacancies in this recruitment campaign have a minimum age restriction of 20 years and a maximum age limit of 28 years. Moving on to the educational requirement, the bare minimum requirement is a graduation diploma or degree in any field from an institution recognised by the central government.

Language and computer literacy are other requirements that a candidate may possess. Applicants must have studied computer science or information technology in high school, college, or a university. Additionally, they should possess a degree, certificate, or diploma in computer operations or language.

Candidates for the IBPS Clerk position must be fluent in the language of the state or union territory they are applying for in writing, reading, and speaking.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s (IBPS) official website at ibps.in to apply for IBPS Clerk posts

Step 2: Click the link that reads “IBPS Clerk posts 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up using your credentials.

Step 4: Once completed, provide the required information on the IBPS application form.

Step 5: Pay the IBPS Clerk application fee and click the submit button.

Step 6: Download the IBPS Clerk application form for your records.