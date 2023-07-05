IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Underway, 500 More Posts Added

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has updated the vacancies to be filled through the CRB Clerks-XIII also known as the IBPS clerk recruitment. The vacancies have been increased to 4545 as against the 4045 announced previously. Candidates can apply through the official website at ibps.in.

According to the official notification, the online registrations including the edit of the registration form and fee payment have already begun from July 1 and the last date to register is July 21.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum and maximum age of a candidate should be 20 and 28 years as on July 1, 2023. There is some relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Education Qualification: Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university or should possess an equivalent qualification that is recognized by the Central Government.

Candidates must have working and operating knowledge of computer systems. Moreover, candidates must have studied Information Technology as one of their subjects in high school or college. Candidates who have proficiency in the official language of the respective state or union territory for which they are applying will be preferred. It includes the ability to write, read and speak the official language of the state.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1 - Log on to ibps.in, the official website of IBPS.

Step 2 - Click on the link CRP Clerks that is available on the homepage.

Step 3 - Next, choose the ‘Click here for new registration’ option.

Step 4 - Register yourself by adding the necessary information to generate a provisional registration number and password.

Step 5 - Fill out the application form and upload documents including a photograph, signature, left thumb impression, handwritten declaration, and certificates.

Step 6 - After the documents are submitted, pay the application fee through online mode and submit.

Step 7- Download and take a print out if required.