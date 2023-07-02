Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For 6030 Vacancies, Graduates Can Apply

A total of 6030 clerk positions in various banks around the nation are being filled by this hiring initiative by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Applicants must submit their IBPS Clerk applications at the IBPS's official website, ibps.in (Representative Image)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the IBPS Clerk Notification 2023, and those who are interested can submit an application through the recruitment drive’s official website.

Beginning July 1, the application procedure will be open, and the application form must be submitted on or before July 21. IBPS’s official website, ibps.in, is where applicants may submit their IBPS Clerk applications.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: vacancy details

A total of 6030 clerk positions in various banks around the nation are being filled by this hiring initiative by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 20 years old and no older than 28 years old, which means he or she must have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

Qualifications: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, or any comparable credential accepted in its place by the central government. On the day of registration, applicants must present a valid mark sheet/degree certificate indicating that they are graduates and the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ibps.in to access IBPS’s official website.

Step 2: Select the “CRP Clerk application" link on the webpage.

Step 3: Complete the application form and register yourself.

Step 4: Submit your IBPS Clerk application 2023.

Step 5: Pay the application costs and then click the submit button.

Step 6: Download and save a printed copy of the confirmation document for future use.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: selection process

    • The two rounds of testing—the preliminary exam and the main exam—must be passed for candidates to be shortlisted.

    The preliminary and main online tests for the next Common Recruitment Process, which will choose applicants for posts in the clerical cadre of participating banks, are scheduled for August/September and October 2023, respectively.

    first published: July 02, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 16:28 IST
