IBPS PO 2022 Exam Reserve List Released At ibps.in, Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs

IBPS PO 2022 Exam Reserve List Released At ibps.in, Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs

Registered applicants have until August 14 to download their IBPS PO scorecards from ibps.in. IBPS had its PO Main test in November 2022

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

In February, shortlisted individuals received calls to attend an interview and personality test
In February, shortlisted individuals received calls to attend an interview and personality test (Representative Image)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) published the preliminary allocation list for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022 under the reserve category list on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO 2022 scorecards must be downloaded by registered aspirants before August 14. IBPS had its PO Main test for 2022 in November of last year, and the results were made public on January 5. In February, shortlisted individuals received calls to attend an interview and personality test. Applicants from the general category received their IBPS PO scorecards on March 15.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intitmated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of the online registration for CRP-PO/MT-XIII. The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc," read the official notice published on IBPS’s website.

IBPS PO Reserve List scorecard 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website.

Step 2: Select CRP PO/MT-XII from the reserve category list by clicking on the provisional allotment link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth and click the Submit button.

Step 4: The IBPS PO scorecard will be displayed on the device screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the IBPS PO scorecard for future reference.

IBPS PO Reserve List 2023 Cut Off

For the IBPS PO Reserve list allocation, the category-specific minimum scores, which are based on the total marks in the Online Main Examination and Interview out of 100, are given below:

Category Minimum Score
SC37.93
ST36.16
OBC41.29
EWS41.69
UR 43.36

    • According to the official notification, if two or more applicants have the same score, the merit order is determined by the date of birth, with the candidate older in age put ahead of the one younger in age.

    The shortlisted applicants must abide by the final and binding decision of IBPS regarding bank allotment. Nevertheless, IBPS retains the authority to reschedule or reallot Bank-wise distribution based on circumstances.

    first published: July 18, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 12:59 IST
