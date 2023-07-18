IBPS PO 2022 Exam Reserve List Released At ibps.in, Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) published the preliminary allocation list for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022 under the reserve category list on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO 2022 scorecards must be downloaded by registered aspirants before August 14. IBPS had its PO Main test for 2022 in November of last year, and the results were made public on January 5. In February, shortlisted individuals received calls to attend an interview and personality test. Applicants from the general category received their IBPS PO scorecards on March 15.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intitmated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of the online registration for CRP-PO/MT-XIII. The said provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of of various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc," read the official notice published on IBPS’s website.

Advertisement

IBPS PO Reserve List scorecard 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s official website.

Step 2: Select CRP PO/MT-XII from the reserve category list by clicking on the provisional allotment link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth and click the Submit button.

Step 4: The IBPS PO scorecard will be displayed on the device screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the IBPS PO scorecard for future reference.

IBPS PO Reserve List 2023 Cut Off

Advertisement

For the IBPS PO Reserve list allocation, the category-specific minimum scores, which are based on the total marks in the Online Main Examination and Interview out of 100, are given below: