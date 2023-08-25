IBPS Recruitment 2023: Last Date Of Application Extended To August 28; Details Inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) made a big announcement for its much-awaited exams, IBPS (PO) and (SO). It has extended the application’s date to August 28 for the Common Recruitment Process for the selection of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officers (IBPS SO 2023). The aspirants, who were not able to apply, can now do so by visiting its official website: ibps.in. The admit cards or the call letters for IBPS PO are expected to be announced in September 2023. For IBPS SO, the admit cards are likely to be released in December.

The preliminary exam for PO/MT is likely to take place in September or October. The SO exam is most likely scheduled to take place in December. Candidates are advised to check the official website to know the dates of preliminary exams. Candidates who are interested in applying for the SO and PO exams have to pay a fee of Rs 850. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 175.

Advertisement

The vacancy details for the IBPS PO exam are as follows:

There are 500 vacancies for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I). For Hr/Personnel Officer (Scale-I), there are 31 vacancies.

For IT Officer (Scale-I), there are 120 vacancies; For Law Officer (Scale-I), there are 10 vacancies; For Marketing Officer (Scale-I), there are 700 vacancies; For marketing Officer (Scale 1), there are 41 vacancies.

Check the steps to apply for IBPS PO/MT and SO recruitment 2023:

Step 1- Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

Advertisement

Step 2- Locate the “Recruitment" or “Career" section on the homepage of the website and click on it.

Step 3- Look for the notification for “Common Recruitment Process for PO/MT 2023" and “Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023." Click on the respective links.

Step 4- Go through the instructions, eligibility criteria, and other important details written in the notification. Make sure that you meet the criteria before filling out the form.

Step 5- Locate the “Apply Online" or “Online Application Form" link. Click on it. Put in the required educational, professional, and personal details.