IBPS Rolls Out 1402 Vacancies For Specialist Officer Posts; Deets Inside

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), conducts the examination for the post of Specialist Officer annually to recruit them for various departments in banks. These departments include IT Officer, Marketing Officer, Field Officer, etc. This time, IBPS has come up with 1402 vacancies for the specialist officer post. Registration for these vacancies is underway.

Vacancies

IT Officer- 120 positions

Agriculture- 500 positions

Official language- 41 posts

Law officer- 10 posts

HR/Personal- 31 posts

Marketing Officer- 700 posts

Important dates

Registration for the vacancies will continue until August 21.

The examination for these posts will be held on December 30 and December 31.

Age criteria

The age of the potential aspirants should be between 20-30 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who are applying for this job should have completed their graduation.

IT Officer- Candidates who wish to apply for this post should have completed their bachelor’s in technology in courses related to computer science.

Agriculture Field Officer- Aspirants aiming to register for this post must have completed their graduation in topics related to agriculture.

Official Language Officer- Candidates should be postgraduate in Hindi and English.

Law Officer- People registering for the vacancies regarding this post should have received their degree in Bachelor of Legislative Law.

HR/Personal Officer- Candidates should have completed their graduation.

Marketing Officer- Aspirants should be graduates and also hold a professional degree in the marketing field.

Application fee

General/OBC- Rs 850

SC/ST/PH - Rs 175

(Physically Handicapped)

Exam Pattern