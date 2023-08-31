IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 2, 3 Admit Cards Released at ibps.in, How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) 2023. It is important to note that the admit card has been issued for the Officer Scale II and III posts. Candidates who are going to appear for the RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for recruitment of Group “A" - Officers (Scale-II & III) can download the hall ticket via the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

To download the IBPS RRB 2023 admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration number or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code. The hall ticket will mention details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, signature, exam date, reporting time, venue details, photograph, and other important instructions.

As per the official website, the admit card for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III will be available on the main site from August 30 to September 10, 2023. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III recruitment exam will be conducted on Sunday, September 10, according to the schedule. It will be held in several centres across the country.

IBPS RRB Hall Ticket 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to IBPS’s official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads – ‘Online Exam Call Letter For CRP-RRBs XII Officers Scale II & III’

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the login credentials (registration number or roll number, password or date of birth and captcha code) and click on submit.

Step 4: The IBPS RRB admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details on the hall ticket and download it.

Candidates are requested to check and verify all the details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies found, they must contact the authorities.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III: Exam Pattern