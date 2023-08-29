IBPS RRB PO 2023 Scorecard Released At ibps.in, Steps To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB PO 2023 scorecard. IBPS RRB PO results are already released by the Institute. Candidates can check the scorecard from the official website, ibps.in. Applicants who sat for the examination can access their results tomorrow, August 30 from the official portal. Here is the way through which candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO scorecard.

IBPS RRB PO 2023 SCORECARD: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the results.

Step 1- Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2- Look for the IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I scorecard link when activated on the homepage

Step 3- Click on the IBPS RRB PO 2023 Officer Scale I scorecard.

Step 4- As a new page opens, enter the login details (registration number or roll number or else date of birth or password).

Step 5- Check and submit the details.

Step 6- The IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I scorecard 2023

The IBPS RRB PO 2023 Mains exam will take place in September 2023 at a number of locations around the country. Qualifying candidates will be interviewed in October or November of 2023.

Beginning on June 1 and ending on June 21, 2023, was the registration period for IBPS RRB PO. The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will use IBPS RRB PO recruitment drive to fill 8,000 group A (officers, scale 1 or probationary officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) positions. Prospective candidates can visit the IBPS website for additional pertinent information.