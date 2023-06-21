IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Deadline Ends Today; Apply for 8,611 Vacancies At ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) as well as Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) today. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. As per the official notice, the pre-exam training will be conducted between July 17 and July 22.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 8,611 openings have been notified this year, under IBPS RRB. Out of which, 5,538 vacancies for Office Assistant posts, 2,485 for Officer Scale I, 515 openings for Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III positions.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) post must be between 18 and 30 years of age, as on June 1, 2023. Candidates registering for Officer Scale-II (Manager) post should be in the age group 21 to 32 years.

The minimum age requirement for Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) post is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. While for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) vacancies, candidates must be between 18 to 28 years, as on June 1, 2023. For more details on education qualification, candidates can read the official recruitment notice.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit IBPS’s official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says - “Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-XII"

Step 3: On the new page, select the desired post and register yourself. Then proceed with the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, pay the applicable fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Take a printout of the IBPS RRB application form.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850, while applicants from the SC/ST/PWBD category have to pay Rs 175.