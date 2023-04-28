ICAI CA 2023: Exam for Jalandhar, Jharsuguda Centres Rescheduled, To Be Held on May 20

The CA Intermediate May 2023 session exams, scheduled to be held on May 10, have been rescheduled for Jalandhar (Punjab) and Jharsuguda (Odisha) centres. As per the revised date sheet released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the exams will now be held on May 20 due to bye-elections in these cities. It is to be noted that there is no change in the CA examination timings and exam centres. Candidates can find the official notice on the main site of ICAI at icai.org.

“Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday) in Jalandhar (Punjab) and Jharsuguda (Odisha) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on May 20, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM and at same Examination Centres," reads ICAI’s official notice. The Institute has also informed that the admit cards which were issued earlier in this regard will be valid for the revised date of the Chartered Accountants exam. ICAI had issued the CA inter or final hall tickets on April 17.

Advertisement

The changes were made in the schedule owing to the bye election to the Legislative Assembly in Jharsuguda (Odisha) and Parliamentary constituency in Jalandhar (Punjab). Meanwhile, the examination schedule for other cities will remain unchanged.

As per the detailed schedule released earlier, the CA foundation course exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. While the CA Intermediate course exam for Group 1 candidates will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10. The CA Intermediate Group II exam will take place on May 12, 14, 16 and 18. Meanwhile, the final programme Group 1 exam will be conducted on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, and the final course Group II exam will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17.

Advertisement

Prior to Punjab and Odisha centres, ICAI had rescheduled the examination on May 10 in Karnataka, due to the state assembly elections. The exams will now be held on May 20. Those who haven’t downloaded their ICAI CA Intermediate 2023 hall ticket yet, can do so by entering their registration number and password on the portal.

Read all the Latest Education News here