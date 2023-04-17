ICAI CA Admit Card 2023 for May Inter, Final Exams Released, How to Download

The admit card for the Chartered Accountants (CA) May 2023 session has been released today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The hall tickets have been issued for candidates appearing for the May intermediate and final programmes.

Candidates who registered themselves for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of ICAI at icai.org. Candidates will be able to download their ICAI hall tickets by logging in with their respective registration number and password.

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exams May 2023: Steps to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Admit Card" tab that is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, select the programme from the drop-down menu (Intermediate or Final).

Step 4: Enter the login ID and password on the portal along with captcha code.

Step 5: Then click on the “View" button and download the CA admit card.

Step 6: Cross all details mentioned on it. Keep a hard copy of the admit card for exam purpose and future use.

The CA intermediate May 2023 exams will be conducted from May 3 to May 18. The CA exam will be of three hours duration which begins at 2 PM and ends at 5 PM. The exams are scheduled to be held over eight days, with dates being May 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, and 18.

Meanwhile, the CA final May 2023 exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 and May 17. The exam timings for CA final papers are from 2 PM to 5 PM (duration three hours), except for paper 6. As per the schedule, paper 6 of the final exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 6 PM and the duration will be of 4 hours. The CA final exam will be held over eight days, with dates being May 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17. ICAI will declare the results for the CA final May 2023 exams on July 19.

