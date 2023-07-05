ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Results for May 2023 Released At icai.org, How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA intermediate, and final course results for May 2023 today, July 5. The result links have been activated, and students who took the exam can access and download the online scorecards at the ICAI official websites — icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the results, candidates will have to enter their login credentials which include their registration number along with their roll number.

ICAI CA Inter Final Results Live Updates

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in," ICAI had tweeted earlier.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result 2023 for future use.