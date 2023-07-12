ICAI CA Foundation 2023: Result Likely To Declare Today At icaiexam.icai.org; How To Check Via SMS

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can announce the CA Foundation result 2023 today, i.e. July 12. Observing past trends, the ICAI releases the CA results a month after the last exam. However, an official confirmation on the website is still awaited. Students who appeared for the CA Foundation June 2023 exams can check their results on the official ICAI websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and andicai.nic.in. Candidates can also receive the results via SMS and email by registering their ID and mobile number on the ICAI website. Along with the CA Foundation Result June 2023, ICAI will also release the merit list for the June 2023 session.

CA Foundation Results June 2023: How To Check Online

Advertisement

To check the CA Foundation Exam Result, students need to provide their PIN, roll number, and registration number. Adhere to the below-mentioned steps:

STEP 1: Visit the ICAI exam website atical.org.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and select the “Results" option.

STEP 3: Within the “Check Results" section, choose “Foundation June 2023".

STEP 4: In the subsequent step, candidates are required to enter either their roll number along with a PIN or their registration number.

STEP 5: A new window will then appear displaying the CA Foundation result for the respective candidate.

STEP 6: It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

CA Foundation Results June 2023: How To Check via SMS

To check the ICAI Foundation Result for June 2023 via SMS, follow these steps:

Advertisement

STEP 1: Open your message box and create a new text message. Type “CAFND" followed by a space and your 6-digit Foundation roll number. For example, if your roll number is 000171, the message will be “CAFND 000171".

STEP 2: Send the message to the number 57575.

STEP 3: The result will be sent to your phone.

Advertisement

The mark sheet of the ICAI CA Foundation result will include details such as the student’s name, minimum and maximum marks obtained in each paper, total marks, and the result status of the student. The official announcement of the ICAI CA Foundation result date will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to stay updated.