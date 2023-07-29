ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Result To Be Declared Soon At icai.org; Steps To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to declare the CA Foundation results 2023, soon. According to reports, the date of the CA Foundation result will be announced today, July 28. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Once the notice is issued, candidates can check it on the official website at icai.org.

Furthermore, candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation June 2023 exam can download their results from icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org, once declared. ICAI will also issue the merit list for the June session 2023, along with the CA Foundation result. Candidates can also retrieve their results through SMS and email by using their registered ID and mobile numbers on the ICAI portal.

CA Foundation Result 2023: Steps To Check Online

Step 1: Go to ICAI’s official website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the “Result" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then select the “CA Foundation June 2023 Result" link.

Step 4: Enter the roll number along with a PIN or registration number (as directed). Click on submit.

Step 5: The CA Foundation 2023 result will appear on the new page.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and download it.

The scorecard of the ICAI CA Foundation 2023 result will mention details such as the candidate’s name, total marks obtained, minimum and maximum scores obtained in every paper, and the result status of the candidate.

To access the CA Foundation Result for June 2023 via SMS, students can follow the steps below:

- Open your inbox and create a new text message.

- Then type “CAFND" which needs to be followed by a space and your 6-digit foundation roll number. (For example: if your roll number is 000171, the message should be “CAFND 000171").

- Send the typed message to 57575.