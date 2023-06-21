ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2023 Registration Begins At icai.org; Check Steps To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the online application process for the December 2023 CA Foundation exams. Candidates can now apply by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The deadline to register for the ICAI December 2023 CA Foundation exam is July 1.

“Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023," reads the official notice. The CA Foundation exam in December will be held between December 16 to December 20, 2023. The test will be conducted for a total of four exam papers which are Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exams 2023: Steps to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website at icai.org.

Step 2: Candidates will have to login using their credentials or register themselves by entering their name, email address and nationality.

Step 3: On the new page, fill out the ICAI CA December application form and pay the essential fee.

Step 4: Check all the details before submitting.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.