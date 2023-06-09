ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Admit Cards Released, Exam From June 24

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation admit card for June 2023 exam today. Candidates can now download the CA Foundation June hall ticket from the official website at eservices.icai.org. To access the admit card, students will have to login into the candidate portal by using their student registration number and password (which is date of birth).

According to the official schedule, the CA foundation June exam will be conducted from June 24 to 30. Candidates were given the choice of writing their exam responses in Hindi or English. The Chartered Accountants foundation mock test series was made available on the official homepage to help candidates prepare for the exam.

It is mandatory for all appearing candidates to carry a copy of the CA exam hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of the June exam. Candidates who fail to bring it on the exam day will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or appear for the test.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s official website at icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that says – ‘CA Foundation June admit card’.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the login credentials (Student Registration Number and Date of Birth). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The CA Foundation June hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.