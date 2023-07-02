Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » ICAI CA Inter, Final Course Results 2023 Likely to be Released by July 6

ICAI CA Inter, Final Course Results 2023 Likely to be Released by July 6

According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results for both the intermediate and final courses would most likely be available by July 5 or 6

Advertisement

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 13:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Group I's Inter Examination took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while Group II's took place on May 12, 14, and 16 (Representative Image)
Group I's Inter Examination took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while Group II's took place on May 12, 14, and 16 (Representative Image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to issue the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 by this week. According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results for both the intermediate and final courses would most likely be available by July 5 or July 6. The results once made public, can be viewed on the ICAI websites at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal announced the anticipated date of the results announcement. “CA Final & Inter exam result may be expected in the coming week, I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again," he tweeted.

Advertisement

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org, which is its official website

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Save the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result scorecard for future records.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Effect: Anticipation For Jawan On An All-Time High; 'Prevue' To Be Launched Soon
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Group I’s Inter examination took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while Group II’s took place on May 12, 14, and 16. The final course test for Group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while the final course exam for Group II was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. On various days, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the intermediate and final course exams were administered.

    In the November 2022 examination, a total of 65,291 students took part in Group A, with 13,969 passing. In contrast, 12,053 of the 64,775 students who took the group B examinations passed them. The combined pass rate for both categories is 11.09 per cent.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 02, 2023, 18:05 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 13:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App