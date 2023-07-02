ICAI CA Inter, Final Course Results 2023 Likely to be Released by July 6

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to issue the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 by this week. According to ICAI Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal, the results for both the intermediate and final courses would most likely be available by July 5 or July 6. The results once made public, can be viewed on the ICAI websites at icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal announced the anticipated date of the results announcement. “CA Final & Inter exam result may be expected in the coming week, I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again," he tweeted.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org, which is its official website

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Save the ICAI CA Final, Inter Result scorecard for future records.