ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Live: 10.24% Candidates Pass Inter Exam, 8.33% Pass Final

|All India Rank
|Name
|Marks
|Percentage
|AIR 1
|Y Gokul Sai Sreekar
|688/800
|86%
|AIR 2
|Noor Singla
|682/800
|85.25%
|AIR 3
|Kavya Sandeep Kothari
|678/800
|84.75%
|All India Rank
|Name
|Marks
|Percentage
|AIR 1
|Jain Akshay Ramesh
|616/800
|77%
|AIR 2
|Kalpesh Jain G
|603/800
|75.38%
|AIR 3
|Prakhar Varshney
|574/800
|71.75%
On the icai.nic.in website, the ICAI CA final merit list and ICAI CA intermediate merit list are now accessible. Candidates must enter their CA final and CA inter admission card May 2023 login credentials to view and download the ICAI CA final and CA intermediate merit lists.
ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal congratulated the students who passed the ICAI CA test and shared the result statistics, saying, “Congratulations to all Students who passed CA Inter exams to join 2 years of uninterrupted Article ship. Also Congratulate Who became CA as our colleagues. Now Result are declared."
This year’s pass percentage in CA inter result 2023 for both groups is 10.24 per cent.
Only 2,152 of the 25,841 applicants who took the CA final group 1 and group 2 tests qualified.
The websites to check the CA Intermediate Examination and Final Examination results for May 2023 are as follows:
The ICAI has released the CA Inter Final Results. Candidates can check them at icai.nic.in
As per the official notice ICAI, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."
Step 1: Visit the ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link for the CA intermediate and final course results on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with your ICAI CA credentials.
Step 4: The results of the CA intermediate and final courses will be shown on the screen.
Step 5: For future records, download and save the CA intermediate and final course results for 2023.
ICAI will release a merit list for the exam rank holders along with the results which will be made available on icai.nic.in.
To pass the examinations, candidates must obtain at least 40 per cent in both the CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent.
Candidates who have appeared for the CA Inter Final exam will need their roll number and ICAI registration number to access their results
ICAI CA Inter Final Results will be released on July 5. Candidates can check the results at icai.nic.in
ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA intermediate, and final course results for May 2023 today, July 5. The result link at icai.org has been activated and candidates who appeared for the exam will be required to fill out their application login credentials which include their registration number along with their roll number to access the result.
“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in,” the ICAI tweeted.
The inter exam for ICAI CA group I was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while the test for group II was held on May 12, 14, and 16. Group 1’s final course test was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while Group II’s exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The tests were held in two sessions, from 2 to 5 and 2 to 6 p.m.