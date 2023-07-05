ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Live: 10.24% Candidates Pass Inter Exam, 8.33% Pass Final

ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA intermediate, and final course results for May 2023 today, July 5. The result link at icai.org has been activated and candidates who appeared for the exam will be required to fill out their application login credentials which include their registration number along with their roll number to access the result.

To pass the examinations, candidates must obtain at least 40 per cent in both the CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent.

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in,” the ICAI tweeted.

The inter exam for ICAI CA group I was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while the test for group II was held on May 12, 14, and 16. Group 1’s final course test was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while Group II’s exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The tests were held in two sessions, from 2 to 5 and 2 to 6 p.m.