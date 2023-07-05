Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
ICAI CA Final Result 2023 Live: 10.24% Candidates Pass Inter Exam, 8.33% Pass Final

ICAI CA Inter Final Results May 2023: The result link at icai.org has been activated and candidates are required to fill out their application login credentials to access their results

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 13:04 IST

Jul 05, 2023 13:04 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results 2023: Meet CA Intermediate Toppers

All India RankNameMarksPercentage
AIR  1Y Gokul Sai Sreekar688/80086%
AIR  2Noor Singla682/80085.25%
AIR  3Kavya Sandeep Kothari678/80084.75%
Jul 05, 2023 12:57 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results 2023: Meet CA Final Toppers

All India RankNameMarksPercentage
AIR  1Jain Akshay Ramesh 616/80077%
AIR  2Kalpesh Jain G 603/80075.38%
AIR  3Prakhar Varshney 574/80071.75%
Jul 05, 2023 12:00 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results 2023: Merit List

On the icai.nic.in website, the ICAI CA final merit list and ICAI CA intermediate merit list are now accessible. Candidates must enter their CA final and CA inter admission card May 2023 login credentials to view and download the ICAI CA final and CA intermediate merit lists.

Jul 05, 2023 11:48 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal Congratulates Students

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal congratulated the students who passed the ICAI CA test and shared the result statistics, saying, “Congratulations to all Students who passed CA Inter exams to join 2 years of uninterrupted Article ship. Also Congratulate Who became CA as our colleagues. Now Result are declared."

Jul 05, 2023 11:21 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: 10.24% Pass Both Groups

This year’s pass percentage in CA inter result 2023 for both groups is 10.24 per cent.

Jul 05, 2023 11:17 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: Only 8.33% Candidates Qualify

Only 2,152 of the 25,841 applicants who took the CA final group 1 and group 2 tests qualified.

Jul 05, 2023 11:14 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: Websites To Check Results

The websites to check the CA Intermediate Examination and Final Examination  results for May 2023 are as follows:

  • Intermediate Examination – icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc/
  • Final Examination –  icai.nic.in/caresult/final/
Jul 05, 2023 11:11 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results Declared!

The ICAI has released the CA Inter Final Results. Candidates can check them at icai.nic.in

Jul 05, 2023 11:03 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: What official notice say?

As per the official notice ICAI, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in."

Jul 05, 2023 10:59 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the link for the CA intermediate and final course results on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with your ICAI CA credentials.
Step 4: The results of the CA intermediate and final courses will be shown on the screen.
Step 5: For future records, download and save the CA intermediate and final course results for 2023.

Jul 05, 2023 10:56 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: ICAI Result 2023 Toppers List

ICAI will release a merit list for the exam rank holders along with the results which will be made available on icai.nic.in.

Jul 05, 2023 10:45 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examinations, candidates must obtain at least 40 per cent in both the CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent.

Jul 05, 2023 10:43 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: Details required to check result

Candidates who have appeared for the CA Inter Final exam will need their roll number and ICAI registration number to access their results

Jul 05, 2023 10:39 IST

ICAI CA Inter Final Results: When and where to check result?

ICAI CA Inter Final Results will be released on July 5. Candidates can check the results at icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA intermediate, and final course results for May 2023 today, July 5. The result link at icai.org has been activated and candidates who appeared for the exam will be required to fill out their application login credentials which include their registration number along with their roll number to access the result.
“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in,” the ICAI tweeted.

The inter exam for ICAI CA group I was held on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while the test for group II was held on May 12, 14, and 16. Group 1’s final course test was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, while Group II’s exam was held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The tests were held in two sessions, from 2 to 5 and 2 to 6 p.m.

