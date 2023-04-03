ICAI CA Intermediate Exam Postponed to May 20 in Karnataka Due to Elections

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently announced the postponement of Chartered Accountants (CA) intermediate May exams in Karnataka. According to the latest update, the ICAI CA intermediate May 2023 exam will now be conducted on May 20. Earlier, it was supposed to be held on May 10, but owing to the legislative assembly elections that are going to take place the same day, the institute has postponed the date. Candidates can find the official notice on the main website of ICAI at icai.org.

The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in centres including Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Mangalore, Mysore, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Haveri, Hubli, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Shimoga, Sirsi, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura stands postponed now, the notice adds.

Advertisement

Also read| Institute of Cost Accountants of India Can’t Use ICAI Acronym: Delhi HC

“Due to the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in the State of Karnataka, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Course Examination, (Group I), Paper – 4 (Taxation) scheduled to be held on 10th May, 2023 (Wednesday) in the State of Karnataka shall now be held on 20th May, 2023 (Saturday) at the same timing," reads the official notice.

The ICAI CA May 2023 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. It is to be noted that the admit cards that have already been issued by the Institute will be valid for the exam. Also, the examination dates for all other centres except for Karnataka remain unchanged, meaning there will be no change in the date sheet of examinations for other respective cities.

According to the schedule, the intermediate examination will be held from May 3 to 18 and will be held in computer-based mode. The intermediate exam (group - I) will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 20, while group - II exams are scheduled to take place on May 12, 14, 16, and 18. The ICAI conducts the national-level Chartered Accountants intermediate exam twice a year. First in the month of May or June and second in the month of November or December, in offline mode.

Read all the Latest Education News here